Citizen-Soldiers of the Arizona National Guard conduct exposure notifications, data entry and quality assurance from a call center at the Arizona Department of Heath Services Aug. 18, 2020 in Phoenix. The Arizona National Guard is assisting DHS with with exposure notifications by contacting Arizona residents who have potentially been exposed to COVID-19, contacting hospitals to provide quality assurance of COVID-19 reporting data and data entry to support case investigations (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin).

Date Taken: 08.18.2020
Location: PHOENIX, AZ, US
Arizona National Guard works jointly with Department of Health Services to process COVID-19 data