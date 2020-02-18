Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Integration Personnel Qualification Standard Ceremony [Image 4 of 5]

    Naval Integration Personnel Qualification Standard Ceremony

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.18.2020

    Photo by Jonathan Donnelly 

    Fleet Marine Force Atlantic, U.S. Marine Corps Forces Command

    NORFOLK, Va. (August 18, 2020) -- Gunnery Sgt. Adam Halstead, the G-2 Current Intelligence Chief at Fleet Marine Force Atlantic (FMFLANT), U.S. Marine Corps Forces Command (MARFORCOM) salutes Colonel Mark R. Reid, commanding officer of Headquarters and Service Battalion, FMFLANT, MARFORCOM in a Naval Integration Personnel Qualification Standard (PQS) Ceremony at Naval Support Activity-Hampton Roads. In support of the Commandant’s Planning Guidance toward enhancing naval integration, Headquarters and Service Battalion developed the Navy and Marine Corps integration PQS for Marines. The process is similar to that of the Fleet Marine Force (FMF) designation Sailors receive during their tenure with FMF units. The training equips Marines with the ability to integrate into naval forces and provide critical capabilities both afloat and ashore. Each Marine completed more than 40 hours of classroom instruction and 20 hours of practical application, culminating with a written and oral exam. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Jonathan Donnelly/Released)

    Date Taken: 02.18.2020
    Date Posted: 08.18.2020 15:05
    Photo ID: 6318994
    VIRIN: 200818-M-IS182-024
    Resolution: 3553x1998
    Size: 5.16 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    Headquarters and Service Battalion
    U.S. Marine Corps Forces Command
    Naval Integration
    Fleet Marine Force Atlantic

