Naval Integration Personnel Qualification Standard Ceremony

NORFOLK, Va. (August 18, 2020) -- Col. Mark R. Reid, commanding officer of Headquarters and Service Battalion, Fleet Marine Force Atlantic, U.S. Marine Corps Forces Command and Master Chief Petty Officer Richard P. O'Rawe, U.S. Fleet Forces Command Fleet Master Chief salute through the playing of the National Anthem during a Naval Integration Personnel Qualification Standard (PQS) Ceremony at Naval Support Activity-Hampton Roads. In support of the Commandant’s Planning Guidance toward enhancing naval integration, Headquarters and Service Battalion developed the Navy and Marine Corps integration PQS for Marines. The process is similar to that of the Fleet Marine Force (FMF) designation Sailors receive during their tenure with FMF units. The training equips Marines with the ability to integrate into naval forces and provide critical capabilities both afloat and ashore. Each Marine completed more than 40 hours of classroom instruction and 20 hours of practical application, culminating with a written and oral exam. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Jonathan Donnelly/Released)

