Taiwan Strait (August 18, 2020) An MH-60R helicopter, assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 51, takes off from the flight deck as the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mustin (DDG 89) conducts routine operations. Mustin is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Cody Beam)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.18.2020 Date Posted: 08.18.2020 14:50 Photo ID: 6318982 VIRIN: 200818-N-AJ005-1033 Resolution: 4044x2889 Size: 648.13 KB Location: US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 2 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Mustin Transits the Taiwan Strait [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.