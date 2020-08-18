USS Mustin Transits the Taiwan Strait

Taiwan Strait (August 18, 2020) An MH-60R helicopter, assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 51, takes off from the flight deck as the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mustin (DDG 89) conducts routine operations. Mustin is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Cody Beam)
