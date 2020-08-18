Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNITED STATES

    08.18.2020

    Taiwan Strait (August 18, 2020) Seaman Zachery Douglas, from Dansville, N.Y., looks through binoculars on the bridge as the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mustin (DDG 89) conducts routine operations. Mustin is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Cody Beam)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Mustin Transits the Taiwan Strait [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. 7th Fleet
    USS Mustin
    DDG 89
    DESRON 15
    CTF 70
    indo-pacific
    Surface Warriors

