NAVAL STATION GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba (August 17, 2020) Sailors and and Coast Guardsman onboard the Cyclone-class coastal patrol ship USS Tornado (PC 14) secure fenders to the ship, as they prepare to depart Naval Station Guantanamo Bay. Tornado is currently deployed to the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility to support Joint Interagency Task Force South's mission, which includes counter illicit drug trafficking in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Dan Serianni/Released)
|Date Taken:
|08.17.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2020 13:09
|Photo ID:
|6318881
|VIRIN:
|200817-N-HG846-0022
|Resolution:
|5261x3507
|Size:
|1.33 MB
|Location:
|CU
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 200817-N-HG846-0022 [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Daniel Serianni, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
