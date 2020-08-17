Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    200817-N-HG846-0057 [Image 1 of 3]

    200817-N-HG846-0057

    CUBA

    08.17.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Daniel Serianni 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba (August 17, 2020) Lt. Cmdr. Graham Van Hook, USS Tornado, commanding officer, uses binoculars to scan the horizon as the Cyclone-class coastal patrol ship USS Tornado (PC 14) departs Naval Station Guantanamo Bay. Tornado is currently deployed to the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility to support Joint Interagency Task Force South's mission, which includes counter illicit drug trafficking in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Dan Serianni/Released)

