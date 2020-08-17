200817-N-HG846-0057

GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba (August 17, 2020) Lt. Cmdr. Graham Van Hook, USS Tornado, commanding officer, uses binoculars to scan the horizon as the Cyclone-class coastal patrol ship USS Tornado (PC 14) departs Naval Station Guantanamo Bay. Tornado is currently deployed to the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility to support Joint Interagency Task Force South's mission, which includes counter illicit drug trafficking in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Dan Serianni/Released)

