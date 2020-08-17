200817-N-HG846-0047

NAVAL STATION GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba (August 17, 2020) Electronics Technician 1st Class Gregory Fraser uses an SPS-73 radar to identify maritime traffic while Information Systems Technician 1st Class Steven Taylor records deck log entries in the pilothouse aboard the Cyclone-class coastal patrol ship USS Tornado (PC 14) as the ship departs Naval Station Guantanamo Bay. Tornado is currently deployed to the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility to support Joint Interagency Task Force South's mission, which includes counter illicit drug trafficking in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Dan Serianni/Released)

