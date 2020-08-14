Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    404th Paratroopers Conduct Airborne Operation [Image 2 of 5]

    404th Paratroopers Conduct Airborne Operation

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2020

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gregory Williams 

    361st Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, N.J. – A drop zone detail with the U.S. Army Reserve’s 404th Civil Affairs Battalion, United States Civil Affairs & Psychological Operations Command (Airborne), deploy a weather balloon during a large scale airborne operation here on Aug. 14, 2020. Drop zone details and jump masters work together to measure wind speeds and knots as weather conditions can impact airborne operations.(U.S. Army Photo By: Sgt. 1st Class Gregory Williams, 361st Theater Public Affairs Support Element/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.14.2020
    Date Posted: 08.18.2020 12:16
    Photo ID: 6318818
    VIRIN: 200814-A-BD830-017
    Resolution: 5520x3680
    Size: 5.01 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 404th Paratroopers Conduct Airborne Operation [Image 5 of 5], by SFC Gregory Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    404th Paratroopers Conduct Airborne Operations
    404th Paratroopers Conduct Airborne Operation
    404th Paratroopers Conduct Airborne Operations
    404th Paratroopers Conduct Airborne Operations
    404th Paratroopers Conduct Airborne Operation

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Paratroopers
    U.S. Army Reserve
    U.S. Army
    Airborne
    United States Civil Affairs Psychological Operations Command (Airborne)
    361st TPASE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT