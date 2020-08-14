JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, N.J. – A drop zone detail with the U.S. Army Reserve’s 404th Civil Affairs Battalion, United States Civil Affairs & Psychological Operations Command (Airborne), deploy a weather balloon during a large scale airborne operation here on Aug. 14, 2020. Drop zone details and jump masters work together to measure wind speeds and knots as weather conditions can impact airborne operations.(U.S. Army Photo By: Sgt. 1st Class Gregory Williams, 361st Theater Public Affairs Support Element/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.14.2020 Date Posted: 08.18.2020 12:16 Photo ID: 6318818 VIRIN: 200814-A-BD830-017 Resolution: 5520x3680 Size: 5.01 MB Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 404th Paratroopers Conduct Airborne Operation [Image 5 of 5], by SFC Gregory Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.