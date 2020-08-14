JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, N.J. – A Paratrooper with 404th Civil Affairs Battalion, United States Civil Affairs & Psychological Operations Command (Airborne), navigates the winds during a airborne operation here on Aug. 14, 2020. The unit conducted non-tactical airborne operations in order to maintain mission readiness and proficiency among their paratroopers.(U.S. Army Photo By: Sgt. 1st Class Gregory Williams, 361st Theater Public Affairs Support Element/Released)
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2020 12:16
|Photo ID:
|6318821
|VIRIN:
|200814-A-BD830-014
|Resolution:
|1379x1931
|Size:
|256.35 KB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 404th Paratroopers Conduct Airborne Operation [Image 5 of 5], by SFC Gregory Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
