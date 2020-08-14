404th Paratroopers Conduct Airborne Operations

JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, N.J. – A drop zone detail with the U.S. Army's 404th Civil Affairs Battalion, United States Civil Affairs & Psychological Operations Command (Airborne), measure weather balloons in preparation for airborne operations here on Aug. 14, 2020. Soldiers assigned to drop zone support operations complete a list of tasks to include measuring wind knots and distance, which provide vital information to the execution of airborne operations.(U.S. Army Photo By: Sgt. 1st Class Gregory Williams, 361st Theater Public Affairs Support Eleement/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.14.2020 Date Posted: 08.18.2020 Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US