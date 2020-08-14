JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, N.J. – A drop zone detail with the U.S. Army's 404th Civil Affairs Battalion, United States Civil Affairs & Psychological Operations Command (Airborne), measure weather balloons in preparation for airborne operations here on Aug. 14, 2020. Soldiers assigned to drop zone support operations complete a list of tasks to include measuring wind knots and distance, which provide vital information to the execution of airborne operations.(U.S. Army Photo By: Sgt. 1st Class Gregory Williams, 361st Theater Public Affairs Support Eleement/Released)
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2020 12:16
|Photo ID:
|6318817
|VIRIN:
|200814-A-BD830-010
|Resolution:
|5520x3680
|Size:
|2.93 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 404th Paratroopers Conduct Airborne Operations [Image 5 of 5], by SFC Gregory Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT