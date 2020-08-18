A recruit with Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, does the Slide For Life during the Confidence Course aboard Marine Corps Recruit Training Depot Parris Island, S.C., Aug. 18, 2020. The Confidence Course is made up of several obstacles that challenge the recruits both mentally and physically. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Samuel Fletcher).
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2020 11:32
|Photo ID:
|6318801
|VIRIN:
|200818-M-LS844-1173
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|7.41 MB
|Location:
|MCRD PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Mike Company Confidence Course [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Samuel Fletcher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
