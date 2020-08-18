Mike Company Confidence Course

A recruit with Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, completes an obstacle during the Confidence Course aboard Marine Corps Recruit Training Depot Parris Island, S.C., Aug. 18, 2020. The Confidence Course is made up of several obstacles that challenge the recruits both mentally and physically. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Samuel Fletcher).

