    Mike Company Confidence Course [Image 2 of 5]

    Mike Company Confidence Course

    MCRD PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2020

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Samuel Fletcher  

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruit Abraham Feliciano with Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, completes an obstacle during the Confidence Course aboard Marine Corps Recruit Training Depot Parris Island, S.C., Aug. 18, 2020. The Confidence Course is made up of several obstacles that challenge the recruits both mentally and physically. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Samuel Fletcher).

    TAGS

    Parris Island
    MCRD
    Mike
    3rd RTBN
    RTR

