    Hey, that suit looks cool!

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Anthony Nin Leclerec 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    A U.S. Air Force Airman from the 1st Fighter Wing works on an F-22 Raptor while wearing a personal cooling suit under their Tyvek coveralls at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, June 18, 2020. Airmen from the low observable flight have to wear Tyvek coveralls in 15 to 60-minute increments, combating stressful heat while performing detailed work. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Anthony Nin Leclerec)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2020
    Date Posted: 08.18.2020 10:56
    Photo ID: 6318680
    VIRIN: 200618-F-ML658-1189
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 4.14 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hey, that suit looks cool! [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Anthony Nin Leclerec, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Soldier
    Airmen
    ACC
    U.S. Air Force
    U.S. Army
    Joint Base Langley-Eustis
    Anthony Nin Leclerec

