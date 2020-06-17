A U.S. Air Force Airman from the 1st Fighter Wing works on a laptop while wearing a personal cooling suit at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, June 18, 2020. Summers at JBLE present the Airmen with 95-degree, high humidity weather, which is stifling in closed hangars. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Anthony Nin Leclerec)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.17.2020 Date Posted: 08.18.2020 10:56 Photo ID: 6318679 VIRIN: 200618-F-ML658-1177 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 3.09 MB Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Hey, that suit looks cool! [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Anthony Nin Leclerec, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.