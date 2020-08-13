200813-N-JL568-1046 EAST CHINA SEA (August 13, 2020) Taliana Canales, from Winter Haven, Fla., right drives the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh (CG 67) as Sonar Technician 2nd Class Victor Hernandez, from Houston, checks the speed and direction during a sea and anchor evolution. Shiloh is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Isaac Maxwell)

