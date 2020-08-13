200813-N-JL568-1008 EAST CHINA SEA (August 13, 2020) Quartermaster 3rd Class Nolan Day, from Pinckney, Mich., scans for bearings and markers during a sea and anchor evolution aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh (CG 67). Shiloh is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Isaac Maxwell)
|Location:
|EAST CHINA SEA
