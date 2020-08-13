Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Shiloh S&A

    USS Shiloh S&amp;A

    EAST CHINA SEA

    08.13.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Isaac Maxwell 

    Destroyer Squadron 15

    200813-N-JL568-1022 EAST CHINA SEA (August 13, 2020) Operations Specialist 3rd Class Chase Pattinson, from Philadelphia, scans for markers during a sea and anchor evolution aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh (CG 67). Shiloh is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Isaac Maxwell)

    Date Taken: 08.13.2020
    Date Posted: 08.17.2020
    Location: EAST CHINA SEA
    security
    U.S. 7th Fleet
    operations
    stability
    USS Shiloh
    CG 67
    S&A
    USN
    US Navy
    #ForgedByTheSea

