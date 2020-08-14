200814-N-IE405-2148 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 14, 2020) The Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Philippine Sea (CG 58) participate in the replenishment-at-sea (RAS) with dry cargo ship USNS William McClean (T-AKE 12). The USS Philippine Sea departed from Naval Station Norfolk today and is on an independent deployment to the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Indra Beaufort/Released)
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2020 17:04
|Photo ID:
|6317951
|VIRIN:
|200814-N-IE405-2148
|Resolution:
|2752x2002
|Size:
|1.22 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS PHILIPPINE SEA RAS [Image 27 of 27], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT