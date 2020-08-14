200814-N-IE405-2148 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 14, 2020) The Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Philippine Sea (CG 58) participate in the replenishment-at-sea (RAS) with dry cargo ship USNS William McClean (T-AKE 12). The USS Philippine Sea departed from Naval Station Norfolk today and is on an independent deployment to the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Indra Beaufort/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.14.2020 Date Posted: 08.17.2020 17:04 Photo ID: 6317951 VIRIN: 200814-N-IE405-2148 Resolution: 2752x2002 Size: 1.22 MB Location: US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS PHILIPPINE SEA RAS [Image 27 of 27], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.