USS PHILIPPINE SEA RAS

200814-N-IE405-2130 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 14, 2020) Sailors assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Philippine Sea (CG 58) participate in the replenishment-at-sea (RAS) with dry cargo ship USNS William McClean (T-AKE 12). The USS Philippine Sea departed from Naval Station Norfolk today and is on an independent deployment to the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Indra Beaufort/Released)

