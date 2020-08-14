Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS PHILIPPINE SEA RAS [Image 25 of 27]

    USS PHILIPPINE SEA RAS

    UNITED STATES

    08.14.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet

    200814-N-IE405-2032 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 14, 2020) Seaman Dakota Golden, from South Dakota, stands lookout watch in preparation for replenishment-at-sea. USS Philippine Sea departed from Naval Station Norfolk today and is on an independent deployment to the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Indra Beaufort/Released)

    Date Taken: 08.14.2020
    Date Posted: 08.17.2020 17:04
    Photo ID: 6317949
    VIRIN: 200814-N-IE405-2032
    Resolution: 4772x3125
    Size: 1.08 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS PHILIPPINE SEA RAS [Image 27 of 27], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

