USS PHILIPPINE SEA RAS

200814-N-IE405-2032 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 14, 2020) Seaman Dakota Golden, from South Dakota, stands lookout watch in preparation for replenishment-at-sea. USS Philippine Sea departed from Naval Station Norfolk today and is on an independent deployment to the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Indra Beaufort/Released)

