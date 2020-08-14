Alaska Army National Guard Sergeant Maj. Jody A. Heffele displays his DD-214 t-shirt at his retirement ceremony on Aug. 14, 2020. Heffele was a sergeant major assigned to the Joint Force Headquarters personnel section and served for more than 28 years in the Alaska National Guard. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Seth LaCount/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.14.2020 Date Posted: 08.17.2020 14:25 Photo ID: 6317697 VIRIN: 200814-Z-SR689-0094 Resolution: 4366x2456 Size: 6.35 MB Location: WASILLA, AK, US Hometown: WASILLA, AK, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, DD 214 [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Seth LaCount, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.