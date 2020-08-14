Alaska Army National Guard Sergeant Maj. Jody A. Heffele's wife is recognized for her sacrifices as a military spouse at his retirement ceremony on Aug. 14, 2020. Prior to retirement, Heffele was a sergeant major assigned to the Joint Force Headquarters personnel section and served for more than 28 years in the Alaska National Guard. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Seth LaCount/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.14.2020 Date Posted: 08.17.2020 14:24 Photo ID: 6317695 VIRIN: 200814-Z-SR689-0050 Resolution: 5369x3020 Size: 7.41 MB Location: WASILLA, AK, US Hometown: WASILLA, AK, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Selfless Service [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Seth LaCount, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.