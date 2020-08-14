Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Selfless Service [Image 3 of 5]

    Selfless Service

    WASILLA, AK, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Seth LaCount 

    Alaska National Guard Public Affairs   

    Alaska Army National Guard Sergeant Maj. Jody A. Heffele's wife is recognized for her sacrifices as a military spouse at his retirement ceremony on Aug. 14, 2020. Prior to retirement, Heffele was a sergeant major assigned to the Joint Force Headquarters personnel section and served for more than 28 years in the Alaska National Guard. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Seth LaCount/Released)

    Embracing retirement
    The NCO Sword
    Selfless Service
    Best Wishes
    DD 214

