Alaska Army National Guard Sergeant Maj. Jody A. Heffele's wife is recognized for her sacrifices as a military spouse at his retirement ceremony on Aug. 14, 2020. Prior to retirement, Heffele was a sergeant major assigned to the Joint Force Headquarters personnel section and served for more than 28 years in the Alaska National Guard. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Seth LaCount/Released)
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2020 14:24
|Photo ID:
|6317695
|VIRIN:
|200814-Z-SR689-0050
|Resolution:
|5369x3020
|Size:
|7.41 MB
|Location:
|WASILLA, AK, US
|Hometown:
|WASILLA, AK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Selfless Service [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Seth LaCount, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
