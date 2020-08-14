The NCO Sword

Alaska Army National Guard Sergeant Maj. Jody A. Heffele holds a Non Commisioned Officer Sword gifted to him by his family at his retirement ceremony on Aug. 14, 2020. Heffele was a sergeant major assigned to the Joint Force Headquarters personnel section and served for more than 28 years in the Alaska National Guard. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Seth LaCount/Released)

