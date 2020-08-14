Alaska Army National Guard Sergeant Maj. Jody A. Heffele holds a Non Commisioned Officer Sword gifted to him by his family at his retirement ceremony on Aug. 14, 2020. Heffele was a sergeant major assigned to the Joint Force Headquarters personnel section and served for more than 28 years in the Alaska National Guard. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Seth LaCount/Released)
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2020 14:24
|Photo ID:
|6317694
|VIRIN:
|200814-Z-SR689-0043
|Resolution:
|5272x3376
|Size:
|8.52 MB
|Location:
|WASILLA, AK, US
|Hometown:
|WASILLA, AK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, The NCO Sword [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Seth LaCount, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
