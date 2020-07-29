Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    200729-A-MW145-0001 [Image 1 of 2]

    200729-A-MW145-0001

    TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2020

    Photo by Stacey Reese 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Texoma Lake Ranger Jeremy Harvey and Assistant Lake Manager Tommy Holder, discuss plans for the day during an early morning office meeting. Harvey has been with Tulsa District for ten years and is instrumental in many of the Corps missions carried out at the lake.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2020
    Date Posted: 08.17.2020 11:16
    VIRIN: 200729-A-MW145-0001
    Location: TULSA, OK, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 200729-A-MW145-0001 [Image 2 of 2], by Stacey Reese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    200729-A-MW145-0001
    200729-A-MW145-0002

    TAGS

    USACE
    Recreation
    Corps of Engineers
    Rangers
    Oklahoma
    Texas
    Army
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    Tulsa
    GIS
    Lakes
    Park Rangers
    Tulsa District
    Texoma

