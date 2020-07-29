Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    200729-A-MW145-0002 [Image 2 of 2]

    200729-A-MW145-0002

    TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2020

    Photo by Stacey Reese 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Texoma Lake Ranger Jeremy Harvey talks to a young fisherman near the fishing wall at Lake Texoma dam. Harvey has been with Tulsa District for ten years and is instrumental in many of the Corps missions carried out at the lake.

    Date Taken: 07.29.2020
    Location: TULSA, OK, US 
