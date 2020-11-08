Combined-Joint Air Operations in Support of Maritime Surface Warfare Exercise

200811-M-SK635-1443 ARABIAN GULF (Aug. 11, 2020) A U.S. Navy Sailor aboard the expeditionary sea base USS Lewis B. Puller (ESB-3), guides an UH-60L Black Hawk attached to the United Arab Emirates Joint Aviation Command, as it lands during an air operations in support of maritime surface warfare exercise in the Arabian Gulf, Aug. 11, 2020. Integration operations between UAE and U.S. maritime forces are regularly held to maintain interoperability and the capability to counter threats posed in the maritime domain, ensuring freedom of navigation and free flow of commerce throughout the region’s heavily trafficked waterways. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Cutler Brice)

