    Combined-Joint Air Operations in Support of Maritime Surface Warfare Exercise [Image 8 of 9]

    Combined-Joint Air Operations in Support of Maritime Surface Warfare Exercise

    AT SEA

    08.11.2020

    Photo by Cpl. Cutler Brice 

    13th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    200811-M-SK635-1337 ARABIAN GULF (Aug. 11, 2020) A U.S. Navy Mark VI patrol boat attached to Commander, Task Force 56, drops an inflatable target in the water during an air operations in support of maritime surface warfare exercise with United Arab Emirates Joint Aviation Command forces in the Arabian Gulf, Aug. 11, 2020. Integration operations between UAE and U.S. maritime forces are regularly held to maintain interoperability and the capability to counter threats posed in the maritime domain, ensuring freedom of navigation and free flow of commerce throughout the region’s heavily trafficked waterways. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Cutler Brice)

    Date Taken: 08.11.2020
    Date Posted: 08.17.2020 07:47
    Photo ID: 6317127
    VIRIN: 200811-M-SK635-1337
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 3.14 MB
    Location: AT SEA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Combined-Joint Air Operations in Support of Maritime Surface Warfare Exercise [Image 9 of 9], by Cpl Cutler Brice, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. Central Command
    MARCENT
    USMC
    USCENTCOM
    Response
    U.S. Marine Corps
    Marines
    Readiness
    Crisis Response
    Crisis Response Exercise
    20.2
    SPMAGTF-CR-CC
    Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade
    Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve

