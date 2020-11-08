Combined-Joint Air Operations in Support of Maritime Surface Warfare Exercise

200811-M-SK635-1033 ARABIAN GULF (Aug. 11, 2020) A U.S. Marine assigned to Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force – Crisis Response – Central Command 20.2, conducts a radio check before an air operations in support of maritime surface warfare exercise with United Arab Emirates Joint Aviation Command forces in the Arabian Gulf Aug. 11, 2020. Integration operations between UAE and U.S. maritime forces are regularly held to maintain interoperability and the capability to counter threats posed in the maritime domain, ensuring freedom of navigation and free flow of commerce throughout the region’s heavily trafficked waterways. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Cutler Brice)

