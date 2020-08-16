Headline: USS Halsey Conducts Operational Duties

200816-N-FA490-1052 Phillipine Sea (Aug. 16, 2020) Fire Controlman (Aegis) 2nd Class Nestor Rios, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Halsey (DDG 97), performs routine maintenance on combat systems equipment, Aug. 16. Halsey is underway conducting operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific while assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Andrew Langholf)
