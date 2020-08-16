Headline: USS Halsey Conducts Operations Duties

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Halsey Conducts Operations Duties

    USS Halsey Conducts Operations Duties

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    08.16.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Destroyer Squadron 15

    200816-N-FA490-1001 PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 16, 2020) Operations Specialist 3rd Class Marilynne Santos, left, and Operations Specialist 1st Class Hunter Plumb, both assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Halsey (DDG 97), review charts, Aug. 16. Halsey is underway conducting operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific while assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Andrew Langholf)

