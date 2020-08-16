Headline: USS Halsey Conducts Messdeck Duties

200816-N-FA490-1047 PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 16, 2020) Sonar Technician (Surface) 3rd Class Lucas Todd, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Halsey (DDG 97), sanitizes tables on the messdecks, Aug. 16. Halsey is underway conducting operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific while assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Andrew Langholf)

