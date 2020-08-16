Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Emory S. Land Arrives in California for Scheduled Maintenance [Image 6 of 6]

    USS Emory S. Land Arrives in California for Scheduled Maintenance

    VALLEJO, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Emory S. Land (AS-39)

    VALLEJO, Calif. (Aug. 16, 2020) – Sailors man the rails aboard the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) as the ship arrives at Mare Island Dry Dock, Aug. 16. Land is in Vallejo, California, for a scheduled maintenance availability at Mare Island Dry Dock. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Zachary Grooman/Released)

    USS Emory S. Land Arrives in California for Scheduled Maintenance

