USS Emory S. Land Arrives in California for Scheduled Maintenance

VALLEJO, Calif. (Aug. 16, 2020) – Sailors man the rails aboard the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) as the ship arrives at Mare Island Dry Dock, Aug. 16. Land is in Vallejo, California, for a scheduled maintenance availability at Mare Island Dry Dock. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Zachary Grooman/Released)

