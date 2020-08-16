SAN FRANCISCO (Aug. 16, 2020) – Sailors man the rails aboard the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) as the ship sails under the Golden Gate Bridge, Aug. 16. Land is in Vallejo, California, for a scheduled maintenance availability at Mare Island Dry Dock. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Zachary Grooman/Released)
USS Emory S. Land Arrives in California for Scheduled Maintenance
