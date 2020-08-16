USS Emory S. Land Arrives in California for Scheduled Maintenance

SAN FRANCISCO (Aug. 16, 2020) – Sailors man the rails aboard the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) as the ship transits San Francisco Bay, Aug. 16. Land is in Vallejo, California, for a scheduled maintenance availability at Mare Island Dry Dock. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Zachary Grooman/Released)

