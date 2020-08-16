Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chem Gear Maintenance [Image 2 of 2]

    Chem Gear Maintenance

    MI, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2020

    Photo by Master Sgt. David Kujawa 

    127th Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Joseph Eckert, 191st Maintenance Squadron, performs maintenance on a KC-135 Stratotanker while in protective chemical warfare gear during an exercise at Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Mich., Aug. 15, 2020. Michigan Air National Guard Airmen routinely prepare for all contingencies, including operating in a degraded environment, to ensure a high degree of readiness to stand ready to respond to the needs of the state and nation. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by TSgt. Dan Heaton)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.16.2020
    Date Posted: 08.16.2020 10:33
    Photo ID: 6316615
    VIRIN: 200816-Z-EZ686-0015
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 1.37 MB
    Location: MI, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chem Gear Maintenance [Image 2 of 2], by MSgt David Kujawa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Michigan
    ANG
    KC-135
    Selfridge

