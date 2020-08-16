Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rainy Weather [Image 1 of 2]

    Rainy Weather

    MI, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2020

    Photo by Master Sgt. David Kujawa 

    127th Wing Public Affairs

    A Kc-135 Stratotanker is seen in a maintenance hangar on a rainy morning at Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Mich., Aug. 16, 2020. The 127th Wing at Selfridge flies both KC-135 and A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by MSgt. David Kujawa)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.16.2020
    Date Posted: 08.16.2020 10:33
    Photo ID: 6316614
    VIRIN: 200816-Z-EZ686-0002
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 1.29 MB
    Location: MI, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rainy Weather [Image 2 of 2], by MSgt David Kujawa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

