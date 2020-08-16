A Kc-135 Stratotanker is seen in a maintenance hangar on a rainy morning at Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Mich., Aug. 16, 2020. The 127th Wing at Selfridge flies both KC-135 and A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by MSgt. David Kujawa)
|Date Taken:
|08.16.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.16.2020 10:33
|Photo ID:
|6316614
|VIRIN:
|200816-Z-EZ686-0002
|Resolution:
|1800x1200
|Size:
|1.29 MB
|Location:
|MI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Rainy Weather [Image 2 of 2], by MSgt David Kujawa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
