Rainy Weather

A Kc-135 Stratotanker is seen in a maintenance hangar on a rainy morning at Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Mich., Aug. 16, 2020. The 127th Wing at Selfridge flies both KC-135 and A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by MSgt. David Kujawa)

