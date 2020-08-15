Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rafael Peralta Conducts Live-Fire Exercise [Image 2 of 2]

    Rafael Peralta Conducts Live-Fire Exercise

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    08.15.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jason Isaacs 

    USS Rafael Peralta

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 15, 2020) U.S. Sailors observe as the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) fires its Mark 38 gun-mount. Rafael Peralta is underway conducting operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific while assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jason Isaacs)

    Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15
    Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115)
    U.S. 7th Fleet’s

