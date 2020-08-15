Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rafael Peralta Sailor Readies Mk 38 Gun-Mount for Live-Fire [Image 1 of 2]

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    08.15.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jason Isaacs 

    USS Rafael Peralta

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 15, 2020) U.S. Navy Gunner’s Mate 1st Class Austin Saffle, from Bryant, Ark.,upload rounds into a Mark 38 gun-mount aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115). Rafael Peralta is underway conducting operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific while assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jason Isaacs)

    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rafael Peralta Sailor Readies Mk 38 Gun-Mount for Live-Fire [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Jason Isaacs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Rafael Peralta Conducts Live-Fire Exercise

    Gunner’s Mate
    Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15
    Indo-Pacific
    Mark 38 gun-mount
    the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115)
    U.S. 7th Fleet’s

