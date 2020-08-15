200815-N-ZM949-1034 MANTA, ECUADOR (Aug. 15, 2020) U.S. Navy Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Aaron Oates watches a tug boat approach the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Pinckney (DDG 91) as the ship pulls into Manta, Ecuador for fuel and provisions, Aug. 15, 2020. Pinckney is deployed to the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter illicit drug trafficking in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Erick A. Parsons/Released)

