200815-N-ZM949-1027 MANTA, ECUADOR (Aug. 15, 2020) U.S. Navy sailors observe tugboats as the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Pinckney (DDG 91) pulls into Manta, Ecuador for fuel and provisions, Aug. 15, 2020. Pinckney is deployed to the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter illicit drug trafficking in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Erick A. Parsons/Released)

