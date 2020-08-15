Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    200815-N-ZM949-1130 [Image 1 of 4]

    200815-N-ZM949-1130

    MANTA, ECUADOR

    08.15.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Erick Parsons 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    200815-N-ZM949-1130 MANTA, ECUADOR (Aug. 15, 2020) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Pinckney (DDG 91) pulls into Manta, Ecuador for fuel and provisions, Aug. 15, 2020. Pinckney is deployed to the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter illicit drug trafficking in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Erick A. Parsons/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.15.2020
    Date Posted: 08.15.2020 15:12
    Photo ID: 6316188
    VIRIN: 200815-N-ZM949-1130
    Resolution: 5436x3572
    Size: 926 KB
    Location: MANTA, EC 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 200815-N-ZM949-1130 [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Erick Parsons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    200815-N-ZM949-1130
    200815-N-ZM949-1027
    200815-N-ZM949-1034
    200815-N-ZM949-1051

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Command
    U.S.
    DDG
    Southern Command
    Destroyer
    Parsons
    Pinckney
    Southern
    ZM949
    Enhanced CN Ops
    Enhanced CNOps

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT