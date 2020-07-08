Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    30th ABCT Equipment Loaded for Home [Image 6 of 10]

    30th ABCT Equipment Loaded for Home

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    08.07.2020

    Photo by Master Sgt. Thomas Wheeler 

    Task Force Spartan

    Nearly 700 pieces of equipment assigned to the 30th Armored Brigade Combat Team, North Carolina Army National Guard, are loaded on a ship in preperation for shipment to the United States in the CENTCOM area of responisibilty August 7, 2020.. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Thomas Wheeler)

    Date Taken: 08.07.2020
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
