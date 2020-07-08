Nearly 700 pieces of equipment assigned to the 30th Armored Brigade Combat Team, North Carolina Army National Guard, are loaded on a ship in preperation for shipment to the United States in the CENTCOM area of responisibilty August 7, 2020.. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Thomas Wheeler)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.07.2020 Date Posted: 08.15.2020 07:46 Photo ID: 6315968 VIRIN: 200807-A-ZS194-672 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 13.7 MB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 30th ABCT Equipment Loaded for Home [Image 10 of 10], by MSG Thomas Wheeler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.