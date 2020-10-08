30th ABCT Equipment Loaded for Home

ARIFJAN, KUWAIT—Have you ever wondered how an armored brigade combat team gets back to the United States from nearly 7,000 miles away? I will give you a hint; a ship is involved.



Logistics Soldiers assigned to the 30th ABCT, North Carolina Army National Guard, recently spent several days at the Port of Shuaiba, Kuwait, prepping and loading nearly 700 pieces of equipment ranging from M1 Abrams tanks and M113 Armored Personnel Carriers to vehicles like High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicles on a cargo ship destined for home.



"It is a long, tedious process," said Maj. Steven Mclean, 30th ABCT S4 Logistics Officer. "A lot of hard work, hot days, long days and nights. We work with SDDC (Surface Deployment and Distribution Command) primarily here on the port side with 1184 (Transportation Battalion).



McLean said the 1184th handled most of the work, like loading the vessel for the 30th, but loading is only part of the process.



"The lead up for this process takes months to get all the equipment segregated, ready to go clean, staged at the port, and then onto the vessel," said McLean.



When asked the purpose of all this, McLean answered simply.



"This is really important," said Mclean. "One, it resets the theater. And the second reason is it's the first step for the 30th to go back home after a successful mission here at OSS."



Maj. McLean spoke highly of the Soldiers involved in the operation.

"These Soldiers are outstanding. They absolutely know what they're doing. You can tell they've been well-rehearsed, seasoned Soldiers," added McLean.



The 30th ABCT will return home to North Carolina shortly and will be replaced by another armored brigade combat team that will continue where they left off building relationships and partner capacity through key leader engagements, theater security cooperation activities and bilateral and multilateral exercises.

Date Taken: 08.10.2020