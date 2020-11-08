Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Antietam Conducts Daily Operations [Image 2 of 2]

    Antietam Conducts Daily Operations

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    08.11.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class James Hong 

    USS Antietam (CG 54)

    200811-N-VF045-1013
    PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 11, 2020) Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Courteney Weddington, from Charlotte, N.C., glazes ribs in the galley aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54). Antietam is forward deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class James Hong)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Antietam Conducts Daily Operations [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 James Hong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    baking
    cooking
    cs
    USS Antietam
    CG 54
    Antietam Sailor

