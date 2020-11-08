Antietam Conducts Daily Operations

200811-N-VF045-1006

PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 11, 2020) Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Hai-David Tran, from Oakland, Calif., prepares bread dough in the galley aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54). Antietam is forward deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class James Hong)

