Aviation Machinist’s Mate Airman Christian Myers, from Las Vegas, performs maintenance on an F414 engine in the jet shop of the Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Erica Bechard)
|Date Taken:
|07.26.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.14.2020 23:06
|Photo ID:
|6315559
|VIRIN:
|200814-N-DL524-1003
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|904.07 KB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Operations [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Erica Bechard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
